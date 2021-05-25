SEARCH

Explore

COACHING

Connect

Linkedin
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

What would you do instead?

Werner Herzog on bad films:

The bad films have taught me most about filmmaking. Seek out the negative definition. Sit in front of a film and ask yourself, “Given the chance, is this how I would do it?” It’s a never-ending educational experience, a way of discovering in which direction you need to take your own work and ideas.

“Given the chance, is this how I would do it?”

It’s easy to complain about the things we dislike. It’s much better to take them as an opportunity to learn.

Why do I find this piece so boring? Why doesn’t the website resonate? Why is that diagram so confusing?

But more importantly, given the chance, what would I do instead?

If you liked this post

consider subscribing to my week-daily thoughts on the art of communicating.
We never use your address for anything else. Please see our privacy terms.

Read More

Sales deck? No, thanks!

“No, thanks!” That’s my answer when a salesperson asks me whether I want him to walk me through his sales deck. “No, thanks, I’ve already

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Light the path

LISTEN TO THE

PODCAST

Click

Direct-links to the newest episodes:

READ THE

BLOG

Click

Direct-links to the newest posts:

GET

COACHING

Click

Work with me 1:1

Create messages that resonate so strongly that it leads to change!
Focus your message to what matters most to your customers and communicate it with clarity

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com