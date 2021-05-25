What would you do instead?

Werner Herzog on bad films:

The bad films have taught me most about filmmaking. Seek out the negative definition. Sit in front of a film and ask yourself, “Given the chance, is this how I would do it?” It’s a never-ending educational experience, a way of discovering in which direction you need to take your own work and ideas.

“Given the chance, is this how I would do it?”

It’s easy to complain about the things we dislike. It’s much better to take them as an opportunity to learn.

Why do I find this piece so boring? Why doesn’t the website resonate? Why is that diagram so confusing?

But more importantly, given the chance, what would I do instead?