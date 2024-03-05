Swift action needed

It’s not that bad leaders are similar to good leaders, just less effective.

Bad leaders are much better thought of as the opposite of good leaders. They destroy the morale of a team and frustrate the members to a degree that leads to struggles and fights, greed and envy.

The same is true for a number of business related jobs.

A bad accountant isn’t slower, they make a mess of the books.

A bad marketer doesn’t spend a bigger budget, they burn the budget.

A bad speaker doesn’t need more time to explain things, they confuse the audience.

If you recognize any of this happening in your team, swift action is needed.

How do you deal with this?