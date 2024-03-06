How often do you personally hear “Well done!”?

It’s not something a leader hears very often, is it?

Leaders are supposed to be the ones giving team members recognition for their achievements.

But they are seldom on the receiving end.

Well, as the saying goes, if you need someone to praise you, you’re probably in the wrong place as a leader.

And yet.

That doesn’t mean that it wouldn’t feel good to hear a word of appreciation at times; not to feed your ego but as an acknowledgement that you – just as everyone else – thrives on being seen.

So.

When was the last time you gave some recognition to one of your peers in the leadership team?

When was the last time you said “Good job!” to one of them?

When was the last time you saw your peers and appreciated that they deal with struggles, challenges and opportunities all the time … and do it well.

Sure, that won’t put you on the receiving end. But it puts those in that spot who are likely to be in a similar situation.

It’s a gesture that costs little but can yield immense benefits in terms of morale, motivation, and the overall health of the organizational culture.

Culture might only change very slowly. But it starts with a first step.

Who will you reach out to today?