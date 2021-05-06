SEARCH

Just a minute more

Just a minute more can make all the difference when we reply to a mail or posting.

It can make the difference between a harsh answer and a polite one.

It can make the difference between a wording that’s super-misleading and one that’s super-clear.

It can make the difference between an answer that’s selfish and one that’s generous.

All it sometimes takes is to read our reply just once before we hit reply. Or to take a deep breath before we start typing. Or to fact check our claim.

Just a minute more can make a huge difference.
(Now imagine what a difference five minutes – or even an hour – can make.)

