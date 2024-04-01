Nowadays, even if there’s no sound, the world doesn’t feel silent very often, does it?

As soon as we pause, our phones cry “Check me!”.

The noise that’s social media (or Slack, email, you name it) doesn’t give our mind a pause like sitting in silence at a lake does.

Even though the latter might have much more ambient noise than your “silent office”.

What if you changed the meaning of silent to refer to giving your mind a little pause? To stop the noise of other people’s ideas flooding your thoughts and give your own thoughts a little more volume, even the quiet ones?

That kind of silence feels very different.

Actually, today feels like a good day to give it a try.

What’s your definition of silence?

When was the last time you truly experienced that?