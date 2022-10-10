SEARCH

Explore

Leaders Light The Path
Crack the Clarity Code
Blog
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Instant Clarity Call
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

AI writing tools

AI writing assistants are all over the place. Although their writing is often bad.

But so is yours when you write the first draft of your text.

The first draft is a huge hurdle for many non-professional writers (and also for quite some professionals, actually). Writing a first draft takes time and (often) way too much over-thinking.

Here’s the thing: You never publish your first draft, do you? It’s what gets your writing started. You edit it. You restructure it. Sometimes you even re-write the whole piece.

The first draft is what made the final piece happen. It’s what triggered your thinking to go deeper and find a way to express what you actually wanted to say.

This is one way how AI writing apps can help people who struggle to come up with the first draft. To get to that first draft more quickly and find out what you actually want to say. You don’t publish the text that the AI produced. You use it to trigger your own writing.

Have you tried AI tools, yet? How? And what for? I would love to hear about your experience.

What if you could speak with irresistible clarity?

My eBook teaches you a 5-step process that works

Read More

Electric clocks

In the 50s, Rolls Royce claimed that their cars are super quiet. But how quiet were they? Here’s how Rolls Royce explained it: “At 60

Read »

Writing things down

Writing things down is among the most powerful tools to refine your thinking. Because it makes your thinking specific. By writing it down you commit

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Free 5 Day Challenge
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.