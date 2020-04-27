Pink bunny won’t stop drumming

Duracell provides 25% of all batteries worldwide. When you think of Duracell, what do you think of? Quite likely it’s one of these commercials:

The pink bunny is Duracell’s mascot for as long as I can remember. The bunny keeps drumming when other batteries have long given up. That you remember this bunny so well, is no coincidence. It’s enabled by a conscious decision by Duracell that’s based on their brand’s promise.

The pink bunny makes a simple promise: peace of mind. You’ve got kids and want to avoid tears under the X-mas tree at all cost? Get a Duracell so that the batteries will last. You go camping and need your batteries to last for the whole trip? Get a Duracell. You’ve got a pool party and the batteries need to last until sunrise even at full loudness? Get a Duracell.

It’s even in their name: durable cell.

Duracell has consciously decided on their core value: durability. They have framed a promise that matches perfectly to that value. They have looked for a way to make us visualise that promise. And then they have stuck with it.

Only one message, one promise, one visualisation. Each and every public communication you ever saw from Duracell was in some form or the other related to durability, most of them accompanied by the pink bunny.

So, what do you stand for? Is it in your name? Do you have a simple promise? One that is easy to visualise and remember? Will you stick with it?

What’s your pink bunny?