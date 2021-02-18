Perfectly aligning to your audience

When you perfectly align to the expectations of your audiences, they will follow you wherever you go. Like in this beautiful example by Bobby McFerrin leading a crowd at the World Science Forum in 2009:

What expectations can you align to in your interactions with your audience?

How can you play with your audiences’ expectations to lead them to places they are ready to go but would never have gone themselves?

What might in our domain be the equivalent to the universal pentatonic “musical alphabet” that McFerrin used?

Also: How can you include joyful elements in your interactions with your audiences?