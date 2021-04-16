… is often confused with scratching the surface and leaving out the difficult parts. But that’s not what keeping it simple is about.

Quite the opposite. Precisely because you keep it simple will your audience be willing to follow you when you dive deep into the details.

Because now, for the first time, you’ve made them see what they didn’t see before. Finally, there’s someone who uses language they can understand. Someone who translates the complex stuff into words they can understand and relate to. This is what makes them get why it matters … and what makes them want to learn more from you.

Keeping it simple is not the opposite of diving deep. It’s the prerequisite.