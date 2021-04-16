SEARCH

Explore

COACHING

Connect

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Linkedin

SUBSCRIBE

Keeping it simple

… is often confused with scratching the surface and leaving out the difficult parts. But that’s not what keeping it simple is about.

Quite the opposite. Precisely because you keep it simple will your audience be willing to follow you when you dive deep into the details.

Because now, for the first time, you’ve made them see what they didn’t see before. Finally, there’s someone who uses language they can understand. Someone who translates the complex stuff into words they can understand and relate to. This is what makes them get why it matters … and what makes them want to learn more from you.

Keeping it simple is not the opposite of diving deep. It’s the prerequisite.

If you liked this post

consider subscribing to my week-daily thoughts on the art of communicating.
We never use your address for anything else. Please see our privacy terms.

Read More

Keep it simple

Pitching was complex before. These days, it has only become more complex. Transitioning most of our communication to online meetings brings in new sources of

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Light the path

LISTEN TO THE

PODCAST

Click

Direct-links to the newest episodes:

READ THE

BLOG

Click

Direct-links to the newest posts:

GET

COACHING

Click

Work with me 1:1

Create messages that resonate so strongly that it leads to change!
Focus your message to what matters most to your customers and communicate it with clarity

GET WEEK-DAILY INSPIRATION

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com