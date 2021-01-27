SEARCH

Explore

FREE RESOURCES

Work with me

Connect

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Linkedin

SUBSCRIBE

New podcast: Leaders Light The Path

I’ve started a new podcast called “Leaders Light The Path”. It’s two minutes, twice a week that get you the influence and impact you deserve.

It’s a podcast about a more human way of communicating. One that skips the superficial and instead is grounded in work that matters. It’s in stark contrast to the default mode of the selfish communicators who care more for themselves than anything.

But if your work really changes things for the better, then it’s by definition not about you but about your audience. And because it is, you don’t need to persuade because they will be dying to know more. Instead make them see by telling true stories, saying words you truly believe in about the things you truly believe in.

This is what great leaders do. By making their audience see, by lighting them the path, they incite action and create movements.

I believe that this is in reach for you. If you truly believe in what you do. If what you do truly changes things for the better. Then, all you need to do is tell the truth. Make your audience see by lighting them the path.

If that’s important to you, please subscribe to this podcast and share it with a friend.

If you liked this post

consider subscribing to my week-daily thoughts on the art of communicating.
We never use your address for anything else. Please see our privacy terms.

Read More

Hard choices

Many people believe that a great presentation makes it easy for the audience to choose you. The easier, the better. Yet, the most satisfying decisions

Read »

Talking to a crowd of one

A speech is one person talking to a crowd. Right? Yet, an interesting shift happens when you switch your thinking from “crowd” to “people”. When

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz