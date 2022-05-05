SEARCH

Explore

Leaders Light The Path
Blog
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Crack the Clarity Code
Masterclass
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Life’s busy

Life’s busy. I bet that yours is busy, too.

So are your audience’s lives. Problems keep popping up for them, quick fixes need to be put in place, opportunities want to be chased, risks managed, pitfalls avoided, … all of that not only in business but in their private lives, too.

Let’s face it: Most people are rather busy with managing their own lives. There’s just not much time left for them to care for what you’ve got to say … let alone cheer for you.

Which can be a source of major frustration when you’re expecting that from your communication. When you want your audience to care for you.

Things change, though, when you turn your expectations around and cheer for them. When you see their struggles and understand their desires. When you open them a door or prevent them from falling into a trap. When you make their lives a little bit easier.

See them first and they will, sooner or later, see you.

LEADERS LIGHT THE PATH

How great communicators make change happen
(no email required)

Read More

All eyes are on you

“So, what shall we do about it?”, Martin asks. Suddenly, all eyes are on you. It’s a crucial phase of the project. The team is

Read »

So you want to shine?

Recently, I saw two concerts at a festival. One started with a 3 minute explanation of what we were about to hear: That this was

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

COMMUNICATE WITH CLARITY

WORK

WITH ME

Personal
COACHING

Team
WORKSHOPS

Public
SPEAKING

LEADERSHIP

THE MANIFESTO

Download
LEADERS LIGHT THE PATH

Listen to the
PODCAST

CLARITY

CRACK THE CODE

Buy the
ONLINE COURSE

Read the
BLOG

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.