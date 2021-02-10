How much preparation you need …

Some experts seem to appear on TV all the time. Whenever something happens, these people pop up in TV shows to explain what happened.

It’s the kind of people who always seem to know what to say. Who understand quickly and answer eloquently. Who are clever, relaxed and quick-witted.

Science educator Neil deGrasse Tyson is one of them. Yet, if you ask him how he became so quick-witted, his answer might surprise you:

You need to be 10x prepared in order to look like you didn’t have to prepare. – Neil deGrasse Tyson

So, yes, these people are smart. But probably the smartest aspect about their personality is that they prepare. That’s why they always know what to say. That’s why they are quick to answer. And that’s why they are so easy to work with for TV stations.

They don’t just wing it. So they don’t easily fail. TV stations can rely on them. Because they prepare. And, in essence, that’s why they are always on TV.