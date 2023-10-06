A quick question

Imagine a scenario where your team feels as invested in the company’s vision as you are; what changes in your leadership approach would foster that environment?
Would love to hear your thoughts on that!
Imagine a scenario where your team feels as invested in the company’s vision as you are; what changes in your leadership approach would foster that environment?
Would love to hear your thoughts on that!
This is part 2 of the series on leaders who light the path – a group of extraordinary people doing work that matters. All of
Never underestimate the power of staring at a blinking cursor. Resist the urge to grab your phone if there’s no immediate thought and nothing to
Rule #1 in communication: The audience is always right!If they didn’t get it they didn’t get it. End of Story. No, actually it’s not the