If you could say one more thing, what would it be?

Would it be a thank you? Or something that’s off script but right from the heart? Something you didn’t dare to say before this nudge? Or a restatement of your core message? Would it be the most exciting thing you intentionally spared for last? Something memorable? Inspirational?

What would it be?

And what if you prepared everything that you say with the same attention to detail as this one more thing?

Oh, and one more thing: I’m about to launch a new service designed to teach you the Art of Pitching. In an intense session, we’re going to craft the story of your next pitch.