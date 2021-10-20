Let’s meet for a doing

Meetings are corporate hell. Let’s switch to doings instead. What’s the difference?

Meetings have an agenda, doings have a goal.

Meetings are about conversations, doings about results.

In a meeting, we commit to what we want to do. In a doing we commit to what we do.

When a meeting is over, the work starts. When a doing is over, the work is done.

There is tremendous value in bringing people together in a room, on- or offline, and have them co-create solutions for our problems. Trouble starts when we stop short of creating something. When we meet just for the sake of it … because we always meet on that day … and it’s all words and no result.

When scheduling your next meeting, I suggest that rather than starting with “What will we talk about?” you start by asking “What will we do?”.