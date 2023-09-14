When was the last time you said “Thank you!” to someone even though you didn’t have to?
A thank you that’s not only transactional but one that you actually meant.
A thank you that said “I see you”.
I see that what you do cannot be taken for granted.
I see that your job can sometimes be hard.
I see that even on a bad day like this you’ve shown up.
I see that you care although no-one ever says “thank you” to you.
I see this.
I see you.
Sometimes, that’s all a team needs from their leader. And a simple “Thank you!” might be all it takes.