When was the last time you said “Thank you!” to someone even though you didn’t have to?

A thank you that’s not only transactional but one that you actually meant.

A thank you that said “I see you”.

I see that what you do cannot be taken for granted.

I see that your job can sometimes be hard.

I see that even on a bad day like this you’ve shown up.

I see that you care although no-one ever says “thank you” to you.

I see this.

I see you.

Sometimes, that’s all a team needs from their leader. And a simple “Thank you!” might be all it takes.