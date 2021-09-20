SEARCH

Explore

Work with me

MASTERCLASS
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

The purpose of this headline

… is to make you click on it.

(Apparently, it worked).

Consider my Masterclass

Learn to craft messages that resonate so strongly
that it incites action and creates movements.
Tell me more

Read More

False promises

Getting attention is easy. Make it bigger, faster, louder, or crazier. And if in doubt, throw money at the problem of making it even more

Read »

Don’t get killed!

When my daughter had to learn the traffic rules for her biking exam, she felt quite overwhelmed by the sheer number of rules. I asked

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Light the path

LISTEN TO THE

PODCAST

Click

Direct-links to the newest episodes:

READ THE

BLOG

Click

Direct-links to the newest posts:

GET

COACHING

Click

Work with me 1:1

Create messages that resonate so strongly that it leads to change!
Focus your message to what matters most to your customers and communicate it with clarity

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com