SEARCH

Explore

Leaders Light The Path
Blog
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Crack the Clarity Code
Flip the Script
Masterclass
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

“I have a feeling”

Think about tomorrow’s agenda. Now ask your gut. What does it tell you?

  • Yay! This will be the absolute best use of my time.
  • Could be better but hey, it’s part of my job.
  • Well, it’s going to be one of these days, you know?!
  • Boo! The mere thought of it sends shivers down my spine.

Our gut isn’t always right. But if something feels off, it at least provides us with a good reason to look closer so that we can uncover what causes it, articulate it clearly and then: adjust! Rewrite the script.

No matter who you are or how well you are doing, there is always something you can flip to improve your results and experience.

Registration for “Flip the Script” is still open. In this 3-months program, Shane Cradock and I show you how to properly listen to your gut, make sense of what you hear, and then consciously re-shape your story. We won’t stop at knowing how to flip the script, we’ll lead you to actually flip it (and we’re absolutely positive on this, so we provide a do-the-work-money-back guarantee.)

There’s a bigger impact to make and we would love to see you make it. Here’s all the info.

How clear is your thinking?

Answer 9 quick questions to find out:

Read More

Tell me only one thing

The default mode for presenting is this: “I’m going to tell you everything I know and when I’m done, you are going to be convinced.”

Read »

Wait, is this really it?

Some of us are happy. Some of us are successful.Not all of us are both, happy and successful.They don’t always come together. For example, some

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

COMMUNICATE WITH CLARITY

WORK

WITH ME

Personal
COACHING

Team
WORKSHOPS

Public
SPEAKING

LEADERSHIP

THE MANIFESTO

Download
LEADERS LIGHT THE PATH

Listen to the
PODCAST

CLARITY

CRACK THE CODE

Buy the
ONLINE COURSE

Read the
BLOG

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.