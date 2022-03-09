Wait, is this really it?

“Is this what success looks like?
Is this really what I’ve been dreaming of achieving?
Is this the reward for all of my hard work?”

Anyone looking from on from the outside would think you’re a successful person. And yet … somehow … it doesn’t feel that way. 

The worst part is that you can’t even put your finger on it. Something’s off. But what exactly?

Somehow, life and circumstances wrote your story.

You got into this. Or more precisely: You’ve stumbled into it. As your ambitions rose, your responsibilities rose. As your team grew, the little fires everywhere grew. As your time got scarce, so too did your joy.

None of this you chose consciously. It somehow just happened. Life wrote your story. Not you. In a way, you’ve become the victim of your own success.

That’s why it doesn’t feel like success. At least not in the way you dreamed of when you started.

It’s time to …

Flip the Script!

Because there’s more to it. There’s a bigger impact to make and there is more joy to get out of the work you do.

We’ve designed this program to help you create that.

We want you to become the genuine author of your life and re-write your story of success so that you can unleash your full potential, get the impact you deserve and live more of the life you want.

Let us explain:

There's a bigger impact to make and there is more joy to get out of the work you do.
What customers are saying

“Your clarity of thought has been invaluable. I am using this daily in my work in the world right now in this public health crisis.” – Kathy Lemaire

How it works

Step 1. Get clarity about what truly matters: Become crystal clear about the things – and people – you truly care for and understand the inner voices that try to tell you what’s right and what’s not.
Step 2. Go from guessing to knowing your path: Shift your perspective from what’s holding you back to what’s helping you and learn to trust your inner compass, so that you tap more into your innate creativity, clarity and wisdom.
Step 3. Re-write your leadership story: Create a concrete plan that takes you step-by-step from the life you have to the life you truly desire.
Make the impact you deserve
while living the life you truly want

We don’t know, yet, what success looks like for you. But we can help you find out, take control of your success story, and implement a plan to make it happen.

Re-write your leadership story to unleash your full potential!

“I realised that I can focus my message so much more to something that I'm personally really excited about, something that makes me wake up in the morning excited and doesn't get out of my head because I constantly think about it and I constantly think about how to share that with more people.” – Disco

Frequently Asked Questions

The first session will be on September, 7th.

Short answer: 3 months.

Long answer: “Flip the Script” is a tool that can serve you many times. In fact, the process can be applied over and over each time you feel stuck or uncertain over where you’re headed.

First, consider this: The more you put in, the more you’ll get out.
The minimum time invest is 4 hours per month. But you can invest a lot more than that if you want to get the most out of the course. And we recommend that you do.

Remember that the magic is in doing the work, thinking it through and putting into action what you’ve discovered.

The beauty of it is this: it’s always been in you. We’re just letting it out.

It’s a mix of live-sessions, 1:1 coaching, and prompts in between sessions. Nothing is pre-recorded, all sessions are live, and all of the material will be custom-tailored to best serve the changing realities of the group as we work together.

Of course! Here’s our promise: You will leave the course actively flipping your script. We won’t stop at knowing how to flip the script. We’ll guide you to actually flip it.
(And to make sure that you know we’re absolutely positive on this: There’s a do-the-work-money-back guarantee. Just show us that you’ve done all the prompts and we’re happy to refund the full fee, no further questions asked.)

“I have never seen such a well-structured and meaningful coaching. It completely changed the way I look at my pitches.” – Markus Schmitz

Is “Flip the Script” for me?

We sure hope so. Here’s what you can expect:
  • Identify the unconscious story you have accepted around your leadership and life.
  • Create a new story that will support the next level of your development.
  • Learn and apply the key principles of authentic inner leadership to real-time opportunities.
  • Work with 2 professionals who have spent their careers empowering leaders like you.
  • Integrate practical yet transformative concepts into your daily life and business.
  • Shift from “being too busy” to “inspired action”.
Still unsure? Ask us anything:

Call
+49 2241 899.7777

Write
letsdoit@michaelgerharz.com
shane@shanecradock.com

or submit the form

About Shane Cradock

About Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz helps leaders crack the clarity code to get the impact and influence they deserve. He is the author of the daily blog “The Art of Communicating” and publishes the “Leaders Light the Path” podcast. Dr. Michael Gerharz has a Ph.D. in Communication Systems and he is a passionate guitarist. At the intersection of highly structured thinking and the pure joy for creative expression he makes you separate the signal from the noise and express it in a way that’s true to who you are.

