“Is this what success looks like?
Is this really what I’ve been dreaming of achieving?
Is this the reward for all of my hard work?”
Anyone looking from on from the outside would think you’re a successful person. And yet … somehow … it doesn’t feel that way.
The worst part is that you can’t even put your finger on it. Something’s off. But what exactly?
You got into this. Or more precisely: You’ve stumbled into it. As your ambitions rose, your responsibilities rose. As your team grew, the little fires everywhere grew. As your time got scarce, so too did your joy.
None of this you chose consciously. It somehow just happened. Life wrote your story. Not you. In a way, you’ve become the victim of your own success.
That’s why it doesn’t feel like success. At least not in the way you dreamed of when you started.
It’s time to …
Because there’s more to it. There’s a bigger impact to make and there is more joy to get out of the work you do.
We’ve designed this program to help you create that.
We want you to become the genuine author of your life and re-write your story of success so that you can unleash your full potential, get the impact you deserve and live more of the life you want.
Let us explain:
We don’t know, yet, what success looks like for you. But we can help you find out, take control of your success story, and implement a plan to make it happen.
Re-write your leadership story to unleash your full potential!
The first session will be on September, 7th.
Short answer: 3 months.
Long answer: “Flip the Script” is a tool that can serve you many times. In fact, the process can be applied over and over each time you feel stuck or uncertain over where you’re headed.
First, consider this: The more you put in, the more you’ll get out.
The minimum time invest is 4 hours per month. But you can invest a lot more than that if you want to get the most out of the course. And we recommend that you do.
Remember that the magic is in doing the work, thinking it through and putting into action what you’ve discovered.
The beauty of it is this: it’s always been in you. We’re just letting it out.
It’s a mix of live-sessions, 1:1 coaching, and prompts in between sessions. Nothing is pre-recorded, all sessions are live, and all of the material will be custom-tailored to best serve the changing realities of the group as we work together.
Of course! Here’s our promise: You will leave the course actively flipping your script. We won’t stop at knowing how to flip the script. We’ll guide you to actually flip it.
(And to make sure that you know we’re absolutely positive on this: There’s a do-the-work-money-back guarantee. Just show us that you’ve done all the prompts and we’re happy to refund the full fee, no further questions asked.)
Dr. Michael Gerharz helps leaders crack the clarity code to get the impact and influence they deserve. He is the author of the daily blog “The Art of Communicating” and publishes the “Leaders Light the Path” podcast. Dr. Michael Gerharz has a Ph.D. in Communication Systems and he is a passionate guitarist. At the intersection of highly structured thinking and the pure joy for creative expression he makes you separate the signal from the noise and express it in a way that’s true to who you are.