Flip the Script!

You got into this. Or more precisely: You’ve stumbled into it. As your ambitions rose, your responsibilities rose. As your team grew, the little fires everywhere grew. As your time got scarce, so too did your joy.

None of this you chose consciously. It somehow just happened. Life wrote your story. Not you. In a way, you’ve become the victim of your own success.

That’s why it doesn’t feel like success. At least not in the way you dreamed of when you started.

It’s time to …