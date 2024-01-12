fbpx
Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

Gettin’ in the groove

“Good job,” the leader declares as the team meeting disperses.

The team members file out with a quiet that speaks volumes, another routine meeting has ended. Efficient in its execution, but lacking groove.

Groove – that hard to describe feeling that infuses energy and passion into the mundane. The element which turns a group of individuals into a dynamic team that dances to the rhythm of a common beat.

In its place was a mechanical march of agenda items.

The meeting had structure, it had purpose, but it lacked the soulful harmony of groove – the lightness, the drive that turns work into something more.

Contrast this with a different meeting. Imagine a space alive with the buzz of collaboration, where ideas are volleyed with the excitement of a well-played game. The leader in such a meeting is more a conductor than a commander, guiding the rhythm but allowing each member to play their unique part.

In a meeting with groove, the air crackles with the energy of possibility. Team members lean in, not back. They speak not just to relay information, but to contribute to a collective melody. Challenges are met not with resignation, but with the enthusiasm of problem-solvers in their element. And when the meeting concludes, it’s not with the emptiness of a routine farewell, but with the satisfaction of a song well sung, a job well done together.

The contrast is stark – on one hand, a meeting that ticks boxes but leaves spirits untouched; on the other, a gathering that moves beyond mere efficiency to resonate on a deeper, more meaningful level. In the end, it’s just a subtle difference, call it groove or energy or whatever you like, but it made a huge difference.

Efficiency creates relevance, but not always resonance.

In the absence of emotion, even the best-laid plans are just words in a room, echoing without a heart to hear them.

How about you? Have you ever experienced groove in a meeting?

The Art of Communicating

Daily insights into leadership communication

Read More

If there was no fear …

If there was no fear, everyone would just be courageous enough to do anything. But there is fear. In real world, our actions have consequences. And

Read »

Nate

The TV show Ted Lasso is full of interesting, rich characters. One of them is Nate, the kit man who became assistant coach and later

Read »

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Online Course
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.