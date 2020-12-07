It’s every speaker’s dream: To turn our audiences into raving advocates of our story.

Of course, if that’s what we’re up to, then the important question to ask is: How are we enabling our audiences to tell our story?

Are we making it easy for them to pass the advice along?

Are we giving them simple sound bites to pass along?

Are we making sure that their status rises by passing on our story?

Are we asking them to share the advice?

A story spreads when people tell the story. If you want that to happen, it’s your job to make it happen.

PS: If you consider that a useful advice, please pass it along.