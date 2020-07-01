Do you mean what you say?

They often say things like: “We care for our customers”. Yet, when you interact with them you don’t feel like they actually do.

Others do care but don’t speak about it. Yet, as long as you don’t interact with them you will never know.

So, most customers will just default to choosing the former company simply because they don’t know what they’ll get from the latter. Which is a pity because it encourages the kind of marketing messages we all so dislike: messages that are only façade.

This is why it’s so important that you show up and speak up. Because we need you as an honest and trustworthy voice among the many bullshitting marketing messages. If you do care, find a way to make yourself seen and heard.