fbpx

SEARCH

Explore

Blog
Podcast
Free Live Event
Self-Assessment
Manifesto
Book

Work with me

Masterclass
Instant Clarity Call
1:1 Coaching
Keynote

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Clueless

What just happened? Did they seriously choose that piece of junk over mine?

Every detail, every nuance — mine’s miles ahead … and it’s still trumped by that amateur hour show? What a kick in the gut.

Damn it! All those nights, the endless tweaking, all the personal sacrifices—swept aside for what? Some fancy talk and smoke and mirrors? I mean, their sweet talk might impress for a moment, but it won’t hold up in the long run. Why can’t they see past the façade?

They must be blind. Or stupid. Anyone with half a brain would see mine’s the real deal. If they just looked closer, gave it a real shot, they’d get it.

Are they seriously this clueless?

====

What do you reply to this frustrated person?

Lead boldly, speak wisely!

Read by leaders who make a difference

Read More

3 Decades of Business

There’s this small shop in town. It’s got a writing on the window that says “We make hand-crafted shoes“. Through the window you can spot

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Online Course
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.