The most important person in the room

Great salespeople give us the feeling that nothing is more important to them than us right now. Great educators do the same. Great friends as well.

These people let us forget that they are just as busy as we are, that they juggle just as many balls as we do, that their day sucked big time and their lunch break is already one hour late.

They don’t necessarily leave everything aside for us. Just because they focus their attention fully on us, doesn’t mean that we’re the center of their focus all the time. But they hide from us the fact that their job is difficult, that they have needs and desires that are in stark contrast to spending their time with us or investing it for us.

Because they take us seriously as a person. They are 100% with us.

I’m well aware that these people have many other clients and that their world does not revolve just around me. But they give me the feeling that it does – and hide from me the fact that it doesn’t most of the time.

But.

Right in this moment it does. Because at every point in time, these people focus their attention on exactly one person and in that moment, this person is the most important person in the world. The only one that’s important. In fact, the only one.

How focussed are you on the person you are talking to?

