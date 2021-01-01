Turn on the light

You see things that I don’t.

The beauty of communication is that for most things I don’t need to be you to see them as well. I don’t need to make the same experiences as you did in order for you to let me in to your experiences. I don’t need to have the same education as you in order for you to make me understand the things that you’ve understood.

You can make me see through the power of communication.

Wouldn’t it be great if 2021 was a year in which we focussed on exactly that? I’d sure love it.

What would you want us to see? Turn on the lights and make us see!