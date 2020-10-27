But what’s it called?

… because unless it has a name, it’s hard to talk about it.

A name is a shortcut that stands for the 15 minutes it took you to describe your idea. It’s just hard to talk about the idea that works this way and that way and that requires this and that prerequisite so that under the assumption of X we get Y and so on and so forth …

The idea is much easier to pass along when it has a name. People are much more likely to tell someone of the “Raging Barbie” project than they are to go through the hassle of explaining them 20 minutes of details behind the project.

The greatest names, of course, are those that tell the story of your idea in one or two words.