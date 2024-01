Imagine you’re given a bonus day this year. But there’s a catch: To claim this extra day, you must dedicate it to doing something you’ve never done before or have always wanted to try.

Maybe it’s learning a new skill or exploring a place you’ve never been before, perhaps you agree to your first keynote speech or even take the first step towards a dream you’ve been putting off.

What would you choose to do with this day?

PS: 2024 is a leap year. So, what are you going to do with the bonus day?