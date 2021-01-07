SEARCH

A true story

Many people have a strong distaste for selling. They neither like to be sold to nor to sell themselves.

To them, selling has the smell of dishonesty. Of tricking people into buying. Of using psychological hacks to your own advantage. Of putting on a show that isn’t true to who you are.

Yet, that’s not what selling needs to be. If your cause truly changes things for the better, then it doesn’t have to be about tricking or cheating.

If you truly care and your product truly changes your customers’ lives for the better, then selling is a service. The dishonesty is just in your head. You don’t have to be dishonest. You don’t have to put on a show. You don’t have to act as if you were someone else.

Quite the opposite.

Because if you genuinely care. If you let people see and feel that you do. And if you make them see how your product changes things for them, then why wouldn’t they want to hear from you? Why would they need to be cheated on?

They don’t.

I think that this approach works much better then tricking or cheating: Make a great product and then tell a true story about it.

