For many, the preferred solution to deal with fear is to get rid of the fear. That’s why we hide from showing up, run away from stepping up, or delegate the task when we ourselves should be speaking up.

And we find good reasons for it. Because the meeting isn’t all that important. We’ve got urgent business to do that calls for our attention. Next time, we’ll be showing up. Promised!

As if next time would be less scary …

It isn’t. And that’s the point. Courageous can only be she who has fear. What would courage even mean in a world without fear?

The point is in finding the courage to do the things that not everyone will want to face. To seek out the situations where we do things differently. That’s what leaders do.

Instead of hiding, they turn on the light. They provide us with a sense of purpose, with a sense of being in there together – as a team. They are leaders because they light the path so others don’t need to be as frightened.

Your team needs your leadership to find the courage to follow.

