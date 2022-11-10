4 questions for schools

- Should a response that’s correct and clear get more points than one that’s merely correct?
- Should finding a good question get more points than giving a good answer (which would, first of all, require that finding questions gets you points at all)?
- If (at least part of) business is about failing fast and failing often, should there be points for failure?
- Should the 2nd foreign language be Java rather than French or Spanish?
The ruthless audience
Audiences are ruthless. When, after a talk, someone asks an audience member: “What was the talk about?” they are going to answer with a short