Leaders Light The Path
4 questions for schools

  1. Should a response that’s correct and clear get more points than one that’s merely correct?
  2. Should finding a good question get more points than giving a good answer (which would, first of all, require that finding questions gets you points at all)?
  3. If (at least part of) business is about failing fast and failing often, should there be points for failure?
  4. Should the 2nd foreign language be Java rather than French or Spanish?

