Many businesses underestimate the value of a well crafted email.

More than 90% of all deals that I’ve pitched were basically decided at the time I showed up in person. The purpose of the pitch was just to rationalise a decision that has long before been made.

A well crafted email gets the reader’s attention and triggers an “I want that! Now!” impulse. In the shortest possible way.

When we signed our first worldwide licensing deal in the toy industry, there wasn’t even a pitch presentation involved. On a Sunday afternoon we sent an email. On the next day, we were being asked to send over a prototype and a week later, the managing director was sitting at our table (not theirs) and we were negotiating the deal.

All thanks to a well-crafted email.

Start with work that matters. Build something that people actually want. And then speak (or write) about it using plain language in a short and concise way.