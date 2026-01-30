Are you a visionary leader?

We spend too much time looking for “Visionary” leaders.

The word implies that the job of a leader is to hallucinate a future and then charisma-roll the organization into chasing it. Like if you can’t see around corners, you aren’t qualified to lead?

There is a lot of winner’s bias in telling the heroic stories of visionary leaders. The worst part is that “be visionary” is simply not repeatable and therefore, useless as a leadership lesson.

I’m much more interested in the lessons that are repeatable. Nvidia’s breathtaking 2016 pivot provides such a lesson. It suggests a different, much more accessible model:

Your job isn’t to be a prophet.

Your job is to be an architect.

An architect doesn’t “predict” that a building will stand. They understand the laws of physics (gravity, tension, compression, etc.) and they design a structure that aligns with those laws.

That’s exactly what Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang did.

Maybe he saw AI earlier than most of us. But their rise also had a much more grounded reason: It was very well architected. And phenomenally well communicated.

My newest essay on “What the Best Leaders Say” takes a very precise look at how exactly Huang did this.

If you ever needed to orient your team under uncertainty but didn’t have a crystal ball, this one is for you. What Huang did is very much repeatable.

