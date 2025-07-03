

There’s a special kind of smart that leaves everyone confused.

That’s the Obfuscator at work.

They use big words to say small things.

They wrap simple ideas in complex language.

They make sure you see their brilliance despite the fact that they have no clue.

It’s a superpower.

When you meet them for the first time, you walk out of the room feeling strangely inadequate.

You think that must have made sense.

But you can’t quite repeat it.

You replay the conversation later, trying to piece it together.

Until it dawns on you …

Was it really that complex?

Or was it intentionally unclear?

Once you see it, it drives you mad.

They never commit.

They never clarify.

They just keep spinning fog.

So, how do you spot them early?

→ You ask a simple question, and the answer is anything but.

In fact, they rarely answer the question you actually asked.

Instead, they answer the one that lets them sound smart.

I’m sure you’ve met one. How did you deal with them?

Keep lighting the path.