Subscribe

A place where I can go deep

I get it: The world doesn’t need another newsletter.
But you know what? I don’t care. I launch one anyway.

I want a place where I can go deep. Much deeper than in my usual posts.

Where I can write the kind of pieces I wished existed when I was trying to make sense of leadership myself many years ago.

A place where simplistic hacks are unwelcome. Because we value profound answers over quick ones.

A place where we don’t stop at the recipe but try to understand why it works, where it works. And also where it doesn’t.

A place where we don’t pretend the world makes sense, but rather try to find a path that makes sense in a world that doesn’t.

In other words, something I would love to do here but space simply does not permit.

It’s going to launch next week and a subscription will be $9.90/month or $89/year (more on what’s included here).

If that makes sense to you … and if you would like to see what the best leaders say to change minds and drive action, I would really love for you to be a founding member. You’ll get early access and a very special launch offer. Join here!

Keep lighting the path,
Michael

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Get the free “In a nutshell” version

Get The Art of Communicating in your inbox.
Change minds, drive action, and turn confusion into clarity.

I value your privacy. No spam. Just “Great stuff, brilliantly articulated” (to use the words of longtime reader David).

Read More

More than fun

Wow is fun.Aha is fundamental. Wouldn’t you agree that one of them is more fun than the other? What do you think? Keep lighting the

Read »

Applause is seductive

Getting applause for your talk and having an impact are two very different goals for a presentation. A good round of applause feels great. That’s

Read »