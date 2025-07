Did you ever notice that message starts with “mess”?

I think that’s no accident.

Most messages do start as a mess.

As scattered thoughts.

With too many points.

And an unclear intent.

That mess needs work. Effort. Time.

In other words, it needs to age.

That’s how mess turns into message.

The clearest messages often need nothing else.

Just some time to age well.

Keep lighting the path!