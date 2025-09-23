Subscribe

How much do you care?

Many leaders care deeply, but too few can make their care contagious.

Walk into almost any organization and you’ll find people who stay up at night worrying about doing the right thing.

They care about their team.
They care about their customers.
They care about making things better.

But.

Most of that care never makes it past the inside of their own head.

Or it’s trapped in slides, reports, and statements.

Detailed, but at the same time strangely vague.
Rigorous, but not passionate.

Their team might know they care.
But they can’t see where that care leads.
They don’t feel it in their bones.

So the team never cares as much, not because the leader didn’t care enough but because the caring wasn’t contagious.

What we need are leaders who make their care impossible to miss.

Leaders who speak with such clarity that others see what they see, feel what they feel, and sense an irresistible pull.

If you care, show me.
Let me feel it.

Make it so clear that I can’t miss it.
Make it so real that I want to act on it.

That’s the difference between caring and lighting the path.
And it’s the kind of leadership your team craves.

Keep lighting the path,
Michael

