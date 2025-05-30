I don’t talk about my podcast often here.

But a recent comment by a listener made me smile.

He loved the super short format and told me that it’s ideal for binge-listening.

And it absolutely is. There are now almost 300 episodes and each episode is just 2 minutes.

That’s shorter than it takes many other podcasts to even get through the intro.

Irresistible Communication is a podcast for people who want to speak with more clarity and impact but don’t need another hour-long show.

It’s perfect for a quick pause or binge-listening on your next walk.

You’ll find it in all major podcast apps. Or simply click this link.

Keep lighting the path!