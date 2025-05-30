Subscribe

2 minutes

I don’t talk about my podcast often here.
But a recent comment by a listener made me smile.

He loved the super short format and told me that it’s ideal for binge-listening.

And it absolutely is. There are now almost 300 episodes and each episode is just 2 minutes.

That’s shorter than it takes many other podcasts to even get through the intro.

Irresistible Communication is a podcast for people who want to speak with more clarity and impact but don’t need another hour-long show.

It’s perfect for a quick pause or binge-listening on your next walk.

You’ll find it in all major podcast apps. Or simply click this link.

Keep lighting the path!

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Get the free “In a nutshell” version

Get The Art of Communicating in your inbox.
Short and actionable posts on how to find words that drive action.

I value your privacy. No spam. Just “Great stuff, brilliantly articulated” (to use the words of longtime reader David).

Read More

Hello Sweden!

In a few weeks, I’ll be in Sweden for a couple of events loosely based on my book “The PATH to Strategic Impact”. One of

Read »

Can you draw it?

Because when you can draw it, it means you can see it. And when you can see it, it means that it’s concrete. What you

Read »