You can spend weeks crafting the perfect plan.

But if people don’t get it, it stays in your head.

And if they misunderstand it, you might wish it had.

Communication is often the last thing people think about when they craft a new strategy. (And honestly, the same goes for almost any idea.)

It shouldn’t be the least.

Actually I believe it should be among the first. Because when you seriously ask yourself how to communicate it, your strategy sharpens.

It becomes clearer and more focused on what really matters.

When you try to explain it, the fluff stands out.

You hear yourself stumble over vague goals and empty buzzwords.

You notice the parts where even you aren’t sure what you mean.

So you cut the fluff.

You clarify the goals.

You drop the jargon.

You stop adding layers no one needs.

You stop solving problems no one has.

What’s left is a strategy people can actually follow.

The words you’ll use to explain it force you to face the gaps while you can still fix them.

That’s why communication isn’t an add-on.

It’s part of thinking clearly.

Keep lighting the path!

PS: That’s what my book “The PATH to Strategic Impact” is about.