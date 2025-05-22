

Let’s face it: Even with the best intentions, strategy often lands in confusing ways.

You think you’ve been clear.

But the team is unsure what you meant.

Or what they’re supposed to do with it.

Or whether it’s really gonna change things.

And how could they?

They haven’t been in the room when you discussed the strategy.

They didn’t wrestle with the arguments like you did for months.

They lack context and generally interpret things through the lens of their own experiences.

None of this will change with yet another fancy sounding mission statement.

And 72 more slides of grandiose strategy jargon will only add to the confusion.

But perhaps answering these four questions will help:

What does that actually mean (for me)?

What do I do now?

Will that really change anything?

Do we mean it?

In other words: Do you light the PATH?