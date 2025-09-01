The people in the system

When we talk about the system, it’s easy to picture some faceless machine. Cold. Rigid. Against us. But the truth is the system is made of people.

And I deeply believe that most are well-intentioned. They’re not trying to sabotage clarity. They’re simply doing their best, just from their very own perspective.

Think of that colleague who says, ‘Let’s not open that can of worms right now.’

To you that sounds like denial.

But to them it might be self-protection.

Maybe they got burned the last time they spoke too plainly.

Maybe they’re carrying pressure from their boss that you don’t see.

Maybe they’re just terrified of being the one to break the bad news.

So while you hear resistance, what’s actually happening is coping. What looks like jargon to you might feel like a shield to them.

The default reaction is to push back.

After all, you’re right and they’re not.

Or are you?

And more importantly, does it matter? Is it helping? Are we really playing for who’s right or are we trying to get it right?

Together.

If you treat them like obstacles, you’ll push harder.

But if you see them as humans with fears, ambitions, and scars, you’ll search for resonance instead.

You’ll look for ways to lower their defenses. Something they can align with.

Clarity doesn’t have to expose them. It can protect them.

It can give them words that feel safe enough to use.

It can light a next step that doesn’t humiliate them but invites them.

And when you do that, you stop pushing against the system and start aligning with the people in it.

That’s when things finally start to move.

Keep lighting the path!

PS: If you want to dig deeper and learn how you can apply that in your meetings, join us on Sep 4th for an exclusive live session: How to Lead with Clarity in a System That Won’t Let You.