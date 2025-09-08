You know what freaks out most leaders about clarity?

It’s not the risk that people won’t get it

And it’s not the vulnerability of being transparent.

It’s this: when you’re 100% clear, you have to trust your audience.

Because clarity takes away your hiding places.

No jargon to make things sound bigger than they are.

No clever detours to keep options open.

No endless slides to “prove” the point (read: hide the fact that you’re not trusting it yourself).

When you’re clear, you hand the audience the full picture.

And then it’s on them.

To get it.

To judge it.

To decide what to do with it.

That’s the scary part.

Because deep down, many leaders don’t trust their people to see what they see.

So they try to control the outcome by adding more, by polishing more, by persuading harder.

But here’s the paradox:

The less you trust your audience, the less they’ll trust you.

And the more you trust them, the more they’ll rise to it.

That’s why clarity is an act of leadership courage.

It says: Here’s the truth. I trust you to act on it.

Of course, this only works if you’ve put in the work and listened rigorously before you speak.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael