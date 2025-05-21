5+1 strategy books that helped me make sense of it

One of the biggest reasons strategies fail is confusion about what strategy actually is.

These books have helped me make sense of it. It’s not a “top 5” or a “must-read” list. Just a few books that made a difference for me in how I think about strategy and how I talk about it.

Maybe one or two will resonate with you, too.

(Clicking on the book’s name will take you to your local Amazon store if you’re interested.)

Playing to Win

by A.G. Lafley & Roger L. Martin

Insights from one of the world’s biggest and most successful companies on how they approach strategy. This book changed how I define strategy.

Good Strategy / Bad Strategy

by Richard Rumelt

The clearest lens I know to spot empty strategy talk. If you’ve ever sat through a strategy deck and wondered, “Is this even solid or only made to sound clever?” read this.

This is Strategy

by Seth Godin

Short riffs that challenge how you see strategy. Perhaps not what you’d expect from a strategy book. But that’s exactly why it’s needed. You will start to see strategy everywhere.

No Bullsh*t Strategy

by Alex M H Smith

If you’re frustrated with how some people make strategy sound like it’s an ancient art only for the enlightened, read this book. It strips away the terminological overhead and uses plain and simple English to make sense of strategy.

The PATH to Strategic Impact

by Dr. Michael Gerharz

Yes, that’s my own. Because strategy doesn’t work if people don’t get it. This book helps you say things clearly so that your team actually understands the damn thing and can act on it.

(Bonus)

Belonging

by Owen Eastwood

Not a strategy book per se. But a powerful reminder why strategy matters. Because people don’t just follow plans. They follow a sense of purpose and a place they feel part of.

—

Which other book would you recommend? Let me know!

Keep lighting the path!