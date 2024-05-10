You don’t need permission

You need courage.
True for communication just as much as for everything else.
Just use those simpler words. They really do make a difference.
You need courage.
True for communication just as much as for everything else.
Just use those simpler words. They really do make a difference.
When you’re building a new product, the question “How is it different?” is mostly pointless. Because “different” can be hugely misleading as a metric. Business
The more you know about something, the harder it gets to speak about that thing in simple terms, right? Well, unless you’ve committed to the
It’s a simple question that changes everything. And yet, we often shy away from using it rigorously. We notice that the team member uses a