How to make a career as a superhero

Superman could just be super.

No other superhero can.

Let me explain …

Superman was the first popular superstar superhero.

He was “just” super.

Super everything.

Super Vision.

Super Speed.

Super Breath.

Super Hearing.

Super Strength.

Super Ventriloquism.

When someone thought super powers, they thought Superman.

Everyone who came after needed a niche.

Batman wasn’t super in anything.

He needed to be rich.

And vulnerable.

And angry.

Spiderman couldn’t just be super.

He needed to be like a spider.

The Hulk needed split personalities.

When you’re the first or the only, you can get away with a lazier take on what makes you special.

But when you’re entering a domain that’s already occupied, that laziness won’t take you far.

What makes your superpower so special that you create your own niche?

Can you explain it in plain and simple terms?