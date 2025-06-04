Subscribe

Why is it so hard to get even important messages across?

It’s very unlikely that people simply don’t care.
Surprisingly often, it just doesn’t fit the way their day works.

Your team’s everyday probably looks like this:

They’re in 2-3 meetings.
Their inbox is full.
Their brain is already juggling ten priorities.

And then comes your message.
Smart. Thoughtful. Important.

But.

It asks for more attention than they have left to give.

It’s too heavy.
Too much to figure out.
Too complex to act on right now.

And yet, the default reaction is to add even more detail.
Make the instructions more fine grained.
Make sure that there’s no excuse not to act on it.

In other words: more complexity.

But what would happen if your message asked for less instead?

Less of their mental load.
Less interpretation.
Less effort to figure the next step out.

So, can you make your next message a little lighter?
Clear enough to quickly understand?
Simple enough to pass along?
Obvious enough to act on?

Keep lighting the path!

