Some books change your mind in one sentence.

Others take 300 pages and still miss a point.

Same goes for your strategy.

If it takes 63 slides to explain its essence,

does it even have a point?

Turns out, strategic impact isn’t about how complex and elaborate a strategy is.

But about whether you can say it clearly enough for people to understand it, embrace it, and act on it.

Sometimes, it only takes a few words to achieve that.

How many do you need?

Keep lighting the path!