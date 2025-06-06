What’s the best way to kill even the smartest strategy?

I’d say it’s grandiose words.

Words that sound ambitious but don’t shape a single decision.

Messages like “We are the most customer-centric company.”

Sounds truly ambitious. Spectacularly so.

But what does it actually mean?

🤔 Ship now or wait for feedback?

🤔 Prioritize speed or service?

🤔 Who decides?

“We act as one team.” Same problem.

“We lead through innovation.” Same again.

No one knows how to act on it.

When a message doesn’t guide action, progress stalls. At best.

More often, people will fill in the blanks themselves. And when they do they rarely head in the same direction. Debates, confusion, wasted resources are the result.

So how do you communicate a strategy to make it actionable?

In our upcoming Clarity Lab, Harald Krytinar and I dissect real strategy communication that worked. We’ll break down messages from real companies that got people moving (and some that spectacularly failed).

Our goal is to uncover the patterns behind messages that actually changed how people think and act.

The session will be on June 11th at 12pm Eastern time / 6pm CEST. Details and registration here.

Hope to see you there. It’s free (but seats are limited).

Keep lighting the path!

PS: Attendees will also get exclusive access to “A Guide to Powerful Strategic Messages.”