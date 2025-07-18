What to cut

“But if I cut things… how do I know what’s safe to leave out?”

Here’s the uncomfortable truth.

You don’t know.

Not with absolute certainty.

But here’s the other side of the truth.

If you don’t cut, your audience will.

With a 100% guarantee.

They just won’t remember your 12 topics, 23 subtopics, and 31 most important details.

They will cut.

And they won’t do it gently.

They will tune out the moment it becomes confusing, overwhelming, or boring.

They will skip, scroll, drift.

They will slice your message in ways you can’t control.

In other words: if you don’t choose, they choose.

You might not like their choice.

Better to do it yourself.

Focus based on one question: What will they pass along?

Keep lighting the path!