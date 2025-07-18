Subscribe

What to cut

“But if I cut things… how do I know what’s safe to leave out?”

Here’s the uncomfortable truth.
You don’t know.
Not with absolute certainty.

But here’s the other side of the truth.
If you don’t cut, your audience will.

With a 100% guarantee.

They just won’t remember your 12 topics, 23 subtopics, and 31 most important details.

They will cut.

And they won’t do it gently.

They will tune out the moment it becomes confusing, overwhelming, or boring.

They will skip, scroll, drift.

They will slice your message in ways you can’t control.

In other words: if you don’t choose, they choose.
You might not like their choice.

Better to do it yourself.

Focus based on one question: What will they pass along?

Keep lighting the path!

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Get the free “In a nutshell” version

Get The Art of Communicating in your inbox.
Short and actionable posts on how to find words that drive action.

I value your privacy. No spam. Just “Great stuff, brilliantly articulated” (to use the words of longtime reader David).

Read More

A silent saboteur

Mediocrity is a silent saboteur. While great things quickly get promoted and bad things are fixed fast, average just stays around. We grapple with it,

Read »

Waiting for the CEO

I sometimes meet two very different kinds of CEOs. One is OK to have their team wait. After all, the CEO is the most important

Read »

One more thing

It’s been a great presentation so far. Time’s up. But: You can say one more thing. What will it be? Will it be a thank

Read »