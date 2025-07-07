Subscribe

What deserves their attention?

Stop asking how to get their attention.
Start asking if you deserve it.

For decades, businesses thought they had a simple answer:
Pay a salary, and you’ve earned someone’s time.
Give them a job, and you’ve earned their attention.
Put your logo on the wall, and they’ll follow your lead.

But it doesn’t work that way anymore.
Maybe it never really did.

People don’t give you their best thinking because of a paycheck.
They give it when they care.
When your message speaks to what matters to them.
When the goals feel like our goals, not just your goals.

If your words only reflect your own agenda,
all they’ll give you is compliance.
At best.

But if your words aligns with their personal ambitions,
you’ll earn something much more valuable.
Their trust. Their energy. Their ideas.

So instead of:
“How do I get their attention?”

… the more useful question is:
“What kind of leader deserves it?”

Keep lighting the path.

