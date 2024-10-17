Book a call
Trivial vs. Profoundly simple

They look similar but they are complete opposites.

One pretends things would *be* easy, while the other makes them *feel* easy.

One strips the subject of its nuance and depth, while the other invites you to explore it.

One is made for quick consumption, while the other stays with you for much longer.

One gives lightweight answers, while the other prefers profound questions.

One assumes the audience won’t understand more complex ideas, while the other compels them to explore the complexity.

It takes rigor and time to arrive at the nuance of a profoundly simple statement.

To me, that’s always worth the effort.

But, of course, there are good reasons to choose differently.

How do you choose? Why? And when?

